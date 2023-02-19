Whatsapp it is one of the most popular messaging apps in Italy and beyond, and you too have surely used it at least a few times to communicate with relatives and friends. As you well know, the app is trying day after day to withstand the huge competition from Telegram and today we want to talk to you of interesting news landed in the Apple version!

WhatsApp is updated for iOS!

As you may know a few days ago, WhatsApp has been updated for Android users by introducing interesting new features. The messaging app, however, does not miss out and now also adds interesting functions for the iOS counterpart with an update nothing short of rich!

First of all, the most interesting novelty is certainly the presence of the Picture in Picture (PiP) mode during video calls, which allows you to carry it on while you also use your smartphone for other purposes. All you need to do is reduce the application with an upward swipe!

However, there are also other minor and always interesting additions and below we leave you the official changelog in case you are interested:

We’ve added support for iOS’s PiP (Picture in Picture) mode to allow you to multitask during WhatsApp calls without pausing the video.

You can now add captions to documents you send.

We’ve increased the character limit for the subject and description of groups to make it easier for you to describe them.

It is now possible to create custom avatars and use them as stickers and profile pictures. To get started, go to Settings > Avatars.

Obviously we remind you that as always the various functions will be implemented over the next few weeks so even if you update immediately you may still not see some of them. In any case, fear not because it’s only a matter of time!