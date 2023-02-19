Former president of the Central Bank, Affonso Celso Pastore believes that Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva follow a similar path in conducting economic policy, that of populism.

“The same mistake made by a right-wing populist named Bolsonaro, who promoted a very large fiscal expansion, is being committed by a left-wing populist named Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva,” he said.

In an interview with Estadão, Pastore was pessimistic about the future of the Brazilian economy, defended that inflation targets should not be changed, praised the performance of the Central Bank and said that the government should improve public accounts to allow a fall in the basic interest rate. Below are the main excerpts from the interview.

As mr. Do you see the discussion of changing the inflation target?

The government is fighting the wrong war by thinking about changing the goal. Interest rates are not high because the Central Bank favors the rentiers, as has been affirmed by the president (Lula). They are high because there is an expansionary fiscal policy that has been taking away the power of monetary policy and, to reduce inflation, the Central Bank is obliged to maintain the highest interest rate for a longer time. This is the diagnosis of the problem. To grow Brazil, it has to lower interest rates. To lower interest rates, the country needs fiscal discipline, but this has not been addressed so far.

What could be the consequences of changing the inflation target?

Recently, we saw several people saying that Brazil has a very low target. This is not true. The vast majority of countries have targets equal to or lower than Brazil’s. There’s nothing over the top about having that kind of goal. If the target is increased, the anchoring of expectations tends to increase. And, as you grow to be unanchored from expectations, you tend to delay the point at which the interest rate drops.

In the current scenario, when can interest rates fall?

The interest rate will only fall when inflation comes down, when inflation expectations come down. I think this is going to take a long time. Let’s put it in another dimension: there is an expansionary fiscal policy, because the government thinks that economic growth is achieved with increased spending. He is unwilling to cut back on spending. So far, he has also not announced tax reforms that would increase revenue. The public deficit will continue. This generates an increase in the interest rate along the entire curve, raises the public debt interest rate and worsens the debt dynamics, which brings about a further increase in the risk premium. What I want to say is the following: the path that the government is adopting is one that worsens the fiscal situation, generates a greater economic slowdown than the one that needed to happen, without inflation falling, which could fall.

Is Brazil doomed to have years of low growth?

The government has to change economic policy. The same mistake made by a right-wing populist named Bolsonaro, who promoted a very large fiscal expansion, is being committed by a left-wing populist named Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, with a fiscal expansion that was too great for the country. He has to attack this. When you do that, the interest rate starts to fall, and the country starts to grow again. He has the wrong diagnosis. The problem is very simple: the government has the wrong diagnosis of the economic situation.

Mr. Do you think it will be possible to insist on this diagnosis for how long?

I would hope they could change their minds, but I don’t think they will. I see that this economic situation will get worse, and we will converge to political tension at the end of this cycle. My view is very negative about the perspective of the Brazilian economy.

But to dimension this negative view: will it be a crisis similar to the recession faced in 2015 and 2016?

The economic policy is the same as that of the Dilma government. It makes no difference, it’s following the same path.

In this scenario, is there no progress, is there no tax reform, for example?

I don’t know how the government’s relationship with Congress is. Now, it is more difficult to pass a tax reform if the economy is economically fragile. Sectors that are feeling this fragility, such as retail trade and the services sector, are opposed to moves like this. This makes it difficult to pass the tax reform.

What position does the BC president have to adopt in the midst of this conflict with the government?

What he (Roberto Campos Neto) is doing is what he has to do. You don’t have to change anything. I don’t see any technical mistakes made by the Central Bank. I see misdiagnoses made by the government.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.