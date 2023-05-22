One more whatsapp news. Indeed, from today it will be You can edit messages even after sending them. To announce the new function are the number one of Meta Mark Zuckerberg and the same application that, while not going into details, has posted a video on the official Facebook profile with a brief introduction of the important update.

HOW DOES IT WORK

After the Chat Lock function, here is a new feature from the messaging app. But how does it work? In an extremely simple way: to modify a message, just press on the text until a list of actions appears. At that point the ‘edit’ option should be selected and the text will reopen again for editing. Attention, however: the maximum time to edit a message will be 15 minutes.