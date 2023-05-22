The open world game of Star Wars realized by ubisoft would be closer than expectedaccording to Kotaku sources: the development of the project would be progressing very well, and although a release in the current fiscal year is probably to be excluded, we could see the title in stores during 2024.

As you recall, Ubisoft Massive has promised news for its Star Wars game in 2023, and there is a possibility that something will be revealed during the next Ubisoft Forward in June, perhaps a trailer but without an indication of the launch window.

Equipped according to the latest rumors also with some form of interplanetary travelProject Helix could prove to be the next blockbuster of the French house after Assassin’s Creed, such are the expectations towards this ambitious production.

Internally theexit of the game would have been set at the beginning of next year, but as mentioned, Kotaku’s sources are skeptical in this sense and rather think that the launch will perhaps take place in the fiscal year that goes from April 2024 to March 2025.