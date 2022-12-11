The WhatsApp social networking application of Meta Platforms, which owns the Facebook network, has developed a new 3D feature that allows the user to draw stereoscopic cartoon images of himself and use them instead of emojis, in the same way that Avatar cartoon applications provide for users of Samsung and Apple smartphones.

“You can now use your own emoji as a sticker during a conversation,” said Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, while WhatsApp provides a series of classic emoji such as the crying symbol, hearts and eyes, which can now be modified using the user’s own face image to express it personally.

The Facebook, Messenger and Instagram applications had previously launched the 3D emoji feature, and this feature is expected to play a greater role in Meta’s plans to expand its social media platforms to include the virtual world.

And at a time when emojis are becoming more important in the daily uses of social media, personalizing them will be useful in situations where the user needs to show their body language or facial expressions, without having to use or send a personal photo of them.

WhatsApp users can use different basic types of avatars to carry the individual character with many features, from hairstyle to clothing style, while Zuckerberg promised to “introduce more shapes and styles in various social media applications” owned by Meta Platforms.