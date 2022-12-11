Dubai – Emirates today

The United Arab Emirates, “Explorer Rashid”, launched its latest new space mission as part of the Emirates Lunar Exploration Project, which represents a pioneering national project in the space sector and a historic station that represents the first Emirati and Arab mission to land on the moon, if successful.





His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, affirmed that the UAE’s ambitions in the field of space continue to achieve its goals by reaching high levels of achievement, empowering its cadres to develop the best national space sector, and consolidating the country’s advanced position on The level of the space sector and its industry globally.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said on this occasion, “A new station for our country… A new station for our cadres and youth… A new station in the human journey to explore the moon.”

His Highness also said, “Explorer Rashid is part of an ambitious space program for the UAE… that started with Mars… passing through the moon… to Venus… and our goal is to transfer knowledge… and develop our capabilities… and add a scientific footprint in human history.”

His Highness added, “Reaching the moon is reaching a station in the ambitious development process of a country and a people who do not set a ceiling for them… and do not know what is impossible before them… and what is coming is higher and greater, God willing.”

This came during His Highness’s follow-up from the ground control station at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center in the Al Khawaneej area in Dubai, the launch process of the explorer Rashid, which represents the first Arab project for the moon, the duration of his journey reaches approximately 140 days in an orbital journey for the vehicle to reach the moon during April 2023.

Along with His Highness, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, His Excellency Talal Humaid Belhoul, Vice President of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center, and His Excellency Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center.

Emirates project to explore the moon

The Emirates Moon Exploration Project is a national project that falls under the new strategy (2021-2031) launched by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center. Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the builder of the modern renaissance of Dubai.

The Rashid explorer, which is among the most advanced vehicles, was designed and developed by Emirati engineers from the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center team. Which will contribute to paving the way for humanity to achieve more qualitative developments in the fields of science, technology, communication technologies, and robotics.

scientific goals

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center has identified a set of scientific goals for the explorer Rashid, which lead to the achievement of the mission’s goals in the development of basic sciences, including geology. Photoelectricity, surface charges, and dust particle transmission.

The project also supports a number of scientific goals in engineering sciences and materials for technological devices, including testing materials on site in preparation for future missions, as well as supporting scientific aspects in the field of lunar navigation, mission operations and planning.

The explorer Rashid was carried aboard the Hakuto-R lander, developed by the Japanese company “iSpace”, which was launched from Florida today, and it is expected to reach the surface of the moon within approximately 140 days, while the mission will pass through seven basic stages, including one Launch and Low Orbit, Navigation Phase, Explorer Arrival Phase, Explorer Landing Phase, Operation, Lunar Navigation, Surface Initiation Phase, Hibernation Phase, and Finally Operation Cessation Phase.

Explorer Rashid is expected to land on the near side of the moon at a site known as Crater Atlas in Mare Frigoris. Where the world will be waiting for this moment when the UAE is trying to carry out another daring space mission after the arrival of the Hope Probe to Mars.

On this occasion, His Excellency Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, said: “Currently with the UAE entering its 51st year, the launch of the explorer Rashid has been crowned with success. Where the Emirates project to explore the moon embodies the spirit of innovation and scientific progress of our country, according to the vision of the leadership that supports ambition and scientific achievement.

Commenting on the launch, His Excellency Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, said: “The scene of launching the first Emirati mission to the surface of the moon is a dream that has come true. It is in itself an achievement and has become part of history, especially since it took a lot to reach We are where we are today, so I congratulate all the members of the mission crew. We now look forward to landing on the moon and completing the goals of the Emirates Lunar Exploration Project, which will contribute to future explorations and many more to come.”

Design and features of the explorer

The explorer Rashid is one of the most advanced and sophisticated vehicles that reach the surface of the moon, as it relies on solar panels, and carries 4 cameras, including two primary cameras, a microscopic camera, and a thermal imaging camera, in addition to sensors and systems equipped to analyze the properties of soil, dust, radioactive and electrical activities, and rocks. On the moon, as the explorer Rashid reckons, is actually two years ahead of his original launch schedule.

The explorer will test technical devices and equipment that are being tested for the first time, in order to determine the efficiency of their work in the harsh lunar environment, and to test the capabilities of the Emirates before launching on manned exploratory missions to Mars. During the trial period, the explorer will collect data related to scientific issues such as the origin of the solar system, our planet, and life.

