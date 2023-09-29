What’s wrong with Fedez: why was he hospitalized? The reason

What’s wrong with Fedez: why was he hospitalized? The singer was hospitalized in Milan in recent hours due to “two ulcers that caused internal bleeding”. He confirmed it himself with a post on Instagram.

“In the meantime, thank you for all the messages you are sending me because support is always good in these moments – he wrote -. Unfortunately I am currently hospitalized due to two ulcers which have caused internal bleeding. Thanks to two blood transfusions I am now much better. I thank the medical staff who literally saved my life”, the singer’s words.

Fans’ alarm was triggered in the last few hours when the businesswoman published a story on Instagram in which she announced that she was on a plane to immediately return to Italy. With her, her friend Chiara Biasi. In her shot, Biasi held her hand, almost as if he wanted to reassure her. And Ferragni expressed her gratitude towards her friend: “To the best friends who jump on the first plane with you when you have an emergency.” Once she returned to Italy, the 36-year-old published a couple of shots portraying her with her children Leone and Vittoria. Then, in the last 19 hours silence fell until the story published by Fedez in the late afternoon today.