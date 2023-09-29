The Ferrari Roma Spider expresses all the timeless elegance that the Cavallino 2+ brought to the road on the occasion of its debut almost four years ago, adding the charm of the canvas roof which echoes that Dolce Vita in a modern key mentioned by the car manufacturer from Maranello. We had the opportunity to discover the new Ferrari Roma Spider in preview, below is the video of the test drive and a rich gallery of interior and exterior photos.

The soft top that opens and closes in just 13.5 seconds, thus revealing a refined and technological interior in which the driver gets lost in the roar of the V8 while the passenger (or passengers if of suitable height and age) can do the same or interact with the optional display that allows him to enjoy car set up, performance indicator and musical entertainment. To make the on-board experience even more engaging, there is the new patented mobile Wind Deflector, integrated into the backrest of the rear bench, which can be adjusted where necessary at the simple touch of a button on the central tunnel, guaranteeing high comfort without increasing the dimensions of the car.

The style of Ferrari Roma Spider

The Ferrari Roma Spider, designed by the Ferrari Style Center under the direction of Flavio Manzoni, saw the Maranello creatives busy rethinking the geometry of the rear window. In fact, on this car, this component is integrated into the structure of the vehicle soft top to be hospitalized together with it inside the tonneau cover in open roof configuration. The original style theme was interpreted as if a band in body color crossed transversally the area at the base of the rear window, breaking it up into two sections. The lower part thus becomes an active carbon fiber spoiler, whose geometry virtually connects to the rear window and completes the design of the roof. When the roof is closed, the active spoiler is optically linked to the geometry of the parcel shelf and the head restraints.

The exteriors

Overall, the style of the Ferrari Roma Spider is always characterized by a great cleanliness of shape, with elegant proportions and a streamlined silhouette, emphasized by the long front bonnet, with this cantilevered volume that generates a “shark nose” effect. The voluptuous fenders are in continuity with the design language of this car, which has a monolithic appearance. Engine cooling is guaranteed by a body-coloured surface perforated locally, only where strictly necessary, giving life to a reinterpretation of the concept of the grille: this distinctive element of the front reaches its maximum expression in integration with the car body. In formal continuity with the ends of the grille, two linear LED headlights develop which give a peculiar character to the front, crossed by a light bar which suggests a structure under the skin, an element of tension around the car.

The cockpit of the Ferrari Roma Spider

The car’s passenger compartment has an almost symmetrical structure, to the advantage of a more organic distribution of spaces and functions, so much so that the passenger feels involved in the driving almost like a co-pilot. The shapes are plastically modeled, defining a sculptural volume in which all the elements of the passenger compartment are in material continuity. The two cockpits, created by subtracting volumes and emphasized by ribbons that delimit their perimeters, are immersed in an enveloping volume and extend from the dashboard to the rear seats, integrating doors, rear bench and tunnel. The passenger compartment is not conceived in separate subsets, but rather defined by elements that develop in continuity.

The Ferrari Roma Spider engine

Powering the Ferrari Roma Spider is the twin-turbo V8, winner of the International Engine of the Year award for four consecutive years. The 3855 cm unit3 it delivers 620 HP at 7500 rpm, equivalent to 161 HP/l, thus confirming the exceptional qualities of power and usability achieved by the Ferrari Roma engine, capable of delivering 80% of the available torque already at 1900 rpm . The latter is 760 Nm. The performance thus speaks of a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h which takes place in 3.4 seconds and a maximum speed of over 360 km/h. An essential element for aerodynamics is the active spoiler installed on the rear of the car. The rear hood in fact houses a mobile part capable of assuming three predefined positions (LD o Low dragM.D. or Medium downforceHD or High downforce) thanks to an appropriate kinematic mechanism.