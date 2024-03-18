On the weekend of March 22-24the MotoGP will return to the stage for his second seasonal appointment: it is the Portuguese Grand Prixfrom the Lusitanian route of Portimao, in the district of Faro. It will be the first race of the European spring season and the premier class of motorcycling will face it mild temperatureswhich should not cause any worries in terms of rain, although it is very likely for Thursday, the day of arrival of the teams and drivers on the circuit.

So the weekend is shaping up serene, with a few clouds veiling the Portuguese sky. Possibility of precipitation reduced to a minimum, temperatures above 20° at the maximum which will exceed the average for the period by 3-4°.

Weekend times: https://www.formulapassion.it/motogp/motogp-orari/gp-portogallo-portimao-2024-orari-sky-tv8-programma-televisione-dove-vederla-bagnaia-marquez

The weather forecast