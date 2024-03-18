Sometimes it is so sadsaddened, depressed and indignant that you don't feel like write nothing. I see that I have already achieved a horrible rhyme here, but since my writing will is at its lowest point, I will not stop to correct it. Overall, nothing happens. Who cares about the cacophony that two or three words make in the same sentence. I guess no one; and at this moment, neither do I. Furthermore, my immediate task is to finish write the present text to which I have assigned the title of the well-known story of Julio Cortazar, the same one in which sister and brother, accompanying each other, peacefully inhabit the house of their ancestors, until strange situations – to which we do not entirely know what to attribute – force them to abandon it, without giving them time to collect anything. I would assume that this can only happen in Cortázar's story and not in everyday life or “real world”, where the common thing is that any of us occupies our home – it can also be read as a workplace – with the moderate certainty that no one will come. suddenly to throw him out, much less without explanation and without giving him the opportunity to collect his books, documents or personal objects; Not to mention the correspondence received, the computer, the desk and the chair that is usually used. But one day, without being expected and when we do not even know of its existence or its intentions, someone decides to evict us from what we consider our spaces and disposes of everything as he pleases: he begins by changing the decoration and installs thick curtains and turns rooms that previously enjoyed excess light into dark rooms. I understand that in these cases there is nothing left to do but ask—wonder, ask ourselves—what's next? What will happen now? I don't know, maybe we have to recover and put the house back together; or, seriously think about forgetting about her.

