What’s next for Camila Osorio? Think of the Australian Open

After missing two WTA championships (Adelaide and Melbourne) in January for testing positive for covid-19, the cucuteña tennis player Camila Osorio he is hoping to reach the Australian Open, the only Grand Slam he has not yet played and in which he is already on the preliminary list of the main draw.

Weeks after the final that he lost in Tenerife the year immediately before, Osorio began his preparation for this season, betting on a physical position superior to that shown in his first year as a professional.

On October 24, Maria Camila was runner-up in the WTA 250 in Tenerife. Photo: Bestial Sport Media / William Mora

In view of that goal, he was doing his preseason in the United States when he was infected with covid-19. “I had the illusion of starting my season in Adelaide but I will not reach it, so we will wait a few days and with faith in God we will try to play the Australian Open,” said the tennis player on her social networks.

“She plans to travel to the oceanic country at the end of this week and represent the country at the Australian Open,” commented the Colombian’s team. This trip will possibly be on Sunday, January 8, 9 days before the Open starts (January 17).

Osorio would face this tournament in position 55 on the WTA list, two positions below the 53 with which he ended his season in Tenerife, even though he could play tournaments, but time he dedicated to physically recovering to face 2022.

