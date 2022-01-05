Home page world

There are also some corona rules to be observed at the hairdresser’s in January 2022. (Symbol picture) © Mustafa Kaya / dpa

The corona rules will also apply nationwide in the new year. Infection numbers and virus variants do not allow anything else. But what applies to the hairdresser in January 2022?

Berlin – hairy affair, these corona rules. With all the restrictions and measures to get the pandemic and its spread under control, it is easy to lose track of things. In some cases, depending on the federal state, other provisions apply that apply to public life. Last but not least, this also applies to a visit to the hairdresser.

Our colleagues explain which corona rules apply to hairdressers in January 2022 and which hygiene standards must be observed. *

In general, it is advisable to have an overview of the generally applicable corona rules* to have. Because these will continue to apply to the hairdresser in January 2022. The advent of the Omicron variant* makes this still mandatory. But the hairdressers in Lower Saxony can breathe a sigh of relief. First was 2G in their salons, then they switched to 2G plus* – so vaccinated and convalescent people also had to prove a negative corona test. One Pandemic rule, which was overturned by the Lüneburg Higher Administrative Court*.

From now on, people who have not been vaccinated can have their hair cut at the hairdresser’s. To a special compulsory corona test at the hairdresser’s* But this group of people can’t get around. They reveal whether unvaccinated people also have to adjust to new measures at Aldi, Lidl or Edeka Corona rules in the supermarket for January 2022*. * Kreiszeitung.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.