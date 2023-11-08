Despite Italian citizenship, no approval for little Indi Gregory: the final say lies with the High Court of London

The little girl’s story Then Gregory it has already entered the heart of the whole of Italy. The eight-month-old baby is suffering from a rare mitochondrial disease and the High Court in London has decided to grant the doctors’ wishes, namely to disconnect the machines and put an end to her agony.

Parents are opposed and are doing everything possible to ensure this does not happen. Italy also intervened to help little Indi Gregory. L’Bambino Gesù Hospital in Rome he offered to welcome her and take charge of her care. However, the judge said he was opposed to the child’s transfer, since a trip to Italy could compromise her condition. Also Giorgia Meloni intervened, declaring that she will do everything possible to help the little girl and to give her parents the opportunity to continue fighting. The Italian government, in the last few hours, has granted the little girl her freedom Italian citizenship, so as to allow her to be transferred and undergo specialist treatment in Italy. But despite her altruistic and loving gesture, which warmed the hearts of her parents, the OK hasn’t arrived from London.

The pain of little Indi Gregory’s father

The father is incredulous and angry, even if the trip to Italy could compromise his daughter’s health, the only alternative he has been given is to see it go out together with the cars. The man’s heartbreaking words:

Last week the English court blocked Indi’s transfer to Italy. Now they’re stopping us from taking her home. The only option is for her to reach an agreement between Italy and the United Kingdom.

Meloni explained that Italy’s decision is not controversial towards the United Kingdom. But already in the past, the Italian government granted citizenship to a British child, little Alfie Evans. The decision is not intended to bypass the English courts, but give a little girl a chance, which to date has not been granted. The final word therefore rests with the High Court of London, which for the moment has shown no intention of accepting the transfer. Parents continue to fight and make their voices heard, in absolute desperation.

The British national system, faced with cases in which an illness limits the life of a patient, faced with an illness without cure, considers it ethical to interrupt treatments in the best interests of the child and the wishes of the parents no longer have any value.