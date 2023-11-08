The North American leader’s popularity was 42% on September 10 and 40% on October 8

US President Joe Biden’s approval rating fell to 39%, according to search Reuters/Ipsos held from Friday (Nov 3, 2023) to Saturday (Nov 4). The North American leader’s popularity was 42% on September 10th and 40% on October 8th. Biden’s disapproval is rising. It was 52% on September 10th, went to 54% on October 8th and is now at 56%.

The United States will have presidential elections in November 2024. Search North American newspaper election The New York Times with Sienna College, released on Sunday (5.Nov.2023), indicates that the former president donald trump numerically leads voting intentions in 5 of the 6 states that, historically, can be won by both Republicans and Democrats. In another, Biden appears ahead.

These states are called Swing States, in which there has not been an established Democratic or Republican majority over the years. They are considered decisive for the electoral aspirations of Trump and Biden.

The former president has the biggest advantage in Nevada, where he has 52% of voting intentions against Biden’s 41%. In Arizona, Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania, the advantages are numerical. If the margins of error are considered, which vary from 4.4 to 4.8 percentage points, there is a technical tie. Wisconsin is the only one in which the population prefers Biden. But the Democrat’s advantage is numerical: 47% x 45%.

