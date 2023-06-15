Journalist Carlos Loret de Mola exhibited various abandoned works of the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador in his native Tabascoto which the Ministry of Agrarian, Territorial and Urban Development (Sedatu) allocated millions of pesos in a process marked by various irregularities.

In her Latinus newscast, Loret de Mola shared the report by journalist Mario Gutiérrez Vega, which shows various works that the AMLO government built in the municipality of Bacalan, Tabascoand which currently look abandoned and deteriorated, despite the investment of more than 180 million pesos made by Sedatu.

“This is how the works inaugurated by the López Obrador government look on his land, in Tabasco: a community center that nobody uses and is run down, an abandoned squarea center of transport and commerce that is a white elephant and it’s starting to fall a baseball stadium that it worked, that they said they were going to remodel it and that they left it useless“Exposed the communicator.

“And as always, what’s behind? Shady tenders, suspicious contracts“warned Loret de Mola.

In the images you can see unfinished buildingswith allegedly deficient designs and questionable quality materialswith construction companies that delivered the works late and did not respond to the citizens in charge of monitoring them.

These are community spaces for multiple uses and sports that Sedatu has sought to transfer to the Balancán City Council by putting them into operation despite the deficiencies, Gutiérrez Vega details.

As an example, the report shows photos of the community center with viewpoint to the Usumacinta riverplanned as a multi-use place with a library, auditorium and workshops, and which currently looks abandoned after an investment of more than 20 million pesos.

In front of this building looks like an abandoned esplanade Graciela squarewhich despite being remodeled by Sedatu looks damaged due to poor quality materialswhich were destroyed shortly after completing the work.

La Sedatu also paid almost 11 million pesos to remodel 3,000 square meters of three streets adjacent to the square. In total, they were assigned more than 44 million pesos for works that the population considers “useless and of poor quality”, according to the report presented by Loret de Mola.

The three aforementioned works form part of a package of seven projects awarded in January 2021 to the companies Grupo Edificador Baesgo, Consorcio Constructor and Industrial Trasnacional del Golfo, for an amount of 158 million 255 thousand 532 pesos.

The contract was approved by Sedatu despite the fact that there were five lower-cost proposals, and despite the fact that Grupo Baesgo has been accused of non-compliance in various public works.

In the Latinus investigation, it is highlighted that the largest investment made by the AMLO government through Sedatu was that of the multimodal transport and commerce center, a work to which more than 63 million pesos were allocated for three structures that are abandoned for months.