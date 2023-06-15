There Mille Miglia 2023 on Wednesday evening June 14, 2023 has arrived at Romefor the catwalk of Via Veneto. After the 255 kilometers traveled by Rimini the Freccia Rossa crews refreshed themselves with a lunch at the Diaz Gardens of Maceratawhile those of the Tribute Ferrari they continued until Ascoli Piceno.

Mille Miglia 2023 in Rome

The second stage of the Mille Miglia 2023 started from Rimini and ended with the arrival at Romewith crews who also drove under the rain. At lunchtime the historic cars They have reached Ascoli Piceno for lunch among the sixteenth-century arches of the Major Cloister of San Francesconext to the Basilica of the same name, for the crews of the Ferrari Tribute.

#millemiglia route in Rome via Veneto spectacular passages 🤗🏁🏁🏁🏁 Published by TO ELABORATE on Wednesday 14 June 2023

After the 18:30 Time Control a Rietithe convoy left in the direction of Capital. In the evening the cars reached Villa Borghese for the last Time Control of the day before the final catwalk in via Veneto.

Mille Miglia 2023 return to Brescia

As per tradition, after the crowds in the capital, the 2023 Mille Miglia returns to Brescia. The partial classification, updated at the Montotto Time Trials and at the Roman stage, sees Andrew Bishop And Fabio Salvinelliin head in front of Gianmario Fontanella And Anna Maria Covelliwith Alberto Aliverti And Stefano Valente on the third step of the podium.

Andrea Milesi And Giordano Mozzi I’m in first place Ferrari Tribute with their F8 Spider and Paul Piva And Matthew Ferraglio they drive the 1000 Miglia Green with a Tesla Model Y.

The Mille Miglia 2023 after arriving in Rome returns in the direction of Brescia

and the Tosion Bugatti T40 from 1929the first female crew in the standings competing for the Ladies cup.

