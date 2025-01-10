CULTURAL ABC
NUMBER 1647
Among other must-see content, we talk with the great Argentine actor and playwright, based in Spain, we reveal the vicissitudes suffered by the Alicante poet’s latest book, and we interview the two gallery owners who are opening a branch in Madrid
«It is difficult to make humor. It is difficult to be optimistic,” confesses Oscar Martínez. ABC Cultural talks with an Argentine actor, playwright and academic, who has lived in Spain for three years, missing a country that no longer exists. From the bitter lucidity of the exiled, Oscar Martínez speaks…
