six years ago The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was released, one of its flagship features was the resolution of the Shrines or Sanctuaries, which met as mini challenges or dungeons of the title. And before the arrival of Tears of the Kingdomfans wondered what was going to be done with these, after all it is the same map to explore.

Users have found the possible answer to this, and it seems that these shrines will be conquered by the troops of Ganondorf, so they will somehow disappear from the place. The funny thing is that they are replaced on the map by some red dots detected in the latest footage that has been taken from trailers, clips and even commercials.

Here you can see it:

At the moment, the theory of evil invading the sanctuaries is not confirmed by the very Nintendo, but it is possible that it ends up being a reality, since there is not much point in completing these challenges again. For their part, it is evident that during the first hours of the game they are going to explain more to us and above all, present us with dungeons in shape.

Remember that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom the May 12 p.now switches.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: It makes perfect sense that our access to them is restricted, but now the question remains as to whether all the puzzles are going to have to be solved in the sky, and if there will also be importance on the earthly map of Hyrule. Fortunately, there are only a few days left to solve this unknown.