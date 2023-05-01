A young Deportivo Cali fan was viciously attacked by violent bars while he was mobilizing on a motorcycle just hours before the Valle del Cauca classic that was staged this Sunday by América de Cali and the sugar team in the capital of Valle.

The Cali Police found the capture of the criminals just minutes after the end of the commitment that América ended up winning with authority by five goals to two.

And, in the midst of the alarming images that show the weapons of the detained barras bravas, stood out the inconsolable cry of the mother of the fan attacked in front of the aggressors.

The video, shared by the authorities: the portrait of a country that does not support more violence.

Heartbreaking cry of mother before her son’s aggressors

In the midst of the Police operation, and the accompaniment of the Cali Mayor’s Office, the authorities seized 40 bladed weapons and 5 traumatic weapons.

Jorge Iván Ospina, mayor of Cali, rebuked the barras bravas.

“You never fall for another person in a gang. That is lack of manliness and berraquera. How is it that they make a mother hurt, falling for another bald because he has another shirt?”, he said.

Then, the mother of the attacked fan burst into tears before the attackers.



“You guys love your team as much as we love our team, but really…enough”says the woman before tears stop her from speaking further.

“No…”, he cries out in pain.

So far, the state of health of the attacked fan is unknown.

