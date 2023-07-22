Lana del Rey concerts in Guadalajara and Monterrey are postponedconfirmed the promoter Ocesa.

On the morning of Friday, July 21, Ocesa assured that the dates scheduled for Monterrey on August 18 and Guadalajara on August 20, They will be postponed due to logistics issues.

The new dates will be announced soon according to the promoter. In case you have purchased a ticket, they will be valid for the new dates.

In case you want a refund you must contact Ocesa through the Help Button within the order in your Ticketmaster Account, or visit tkmx.link/PolíticaDeCompra.

It should be noted that the concerts in Mexico City on August 15 and 16 will take place. The pre-sale for the second date is today July 21 and started at 2:00 p.m.

This announcement caused discontent among the singer’s fans, since the event disappeared from Ticketmaster and an explanation was not given until a day later and even on the date the pre-sale will take place.

