Deportivo Cali is one of the most renowned teams in Colombian soccer, but for a few years it has been presenting several problems as a football institution. Some soccer problems have been known that have come to affect the performance of all the players who have gone through the Cali team.

Currently, the sugar team is in the 14th position of the descent. Position that he has been able to overcome to get his first victory in the current season of Colombian soccer.

Cali started this new season on the right foot with a victory in the first game. Photo: Twitter: @DeporPereiraFC

(We have for you: Jorge Luis Pinto explodes and “sings the table” to the leaders of Cali).

The team founded in Cali won 2-0 against Deportivo Pereira. Victory, which was achieved on July 17.

This was very surprising for the Colombian League, since, as previously stated, they were having a bad time.



However, thanks to its new additions and to the players who decided to continue in the team They were able to overcome the entire situation that is currently on the right track.

For this reason, we want to show you who are these new players that the leaders have signed to be able to stay in the professional Colombian soccer league.

Luis Fernando Haquin



This athlete is a player who works as a defender. He was born in Bolivia and has become the second contract for the second semester of 2023. Haquín is 25 years old and comes from the Bolívar club, with which he won a title in 2022. The ‘Pharaoh’ came to reinforce the defensive sector of Deportivo Cali, which had major complications in the first semester and in which he had absences due to injury and hopes to stand out from his experience.

Luis Fernando Sandoval



Luis Fernando Sandoval Oyola is a Colombian soccer player, he plays as a striker and is currently in Deportivo Cali of the Colombian First Division.

This young man, 24 years old, He is one of those players who has his eyes on the vast majority of the club’s fans, since, apart from being a great and young striker, he is known for his behavior, which has made him stand out.

Cali bet on the young striker for this tournament due to his eye for goals, However, the current technical director of the team revealed that the club imposed various behaviors on him in order to carry out his contract.

“He is a very talented boy and what I understand is that the contract has some conditions. Let’s hope that there is no need to apply that and that, such a talented young man, he can bring positive things to Deportivo Cali and Colombian soccer,” De la Pava said in an interview with Caracol Radio.

Teofilo Gutierrez



The Colombian soccer legend returns to the club with which he was champion a few years ago, the Barranquillero left stipulated in an interview that he returns to the set of the branch of heaven because he carries it in his heart and he loves it in a great way.

“I return to Cali because I love it, for its people, for its fans, because it is a great club at a national and international level, which opened its doors for me and is grateful,” he said.

“I always have a market thanks to God and the work I have done. This time I came to Cali with a lot of commitment. It has a very nice place in my heart, because of the love of the people, because of their fans, the city. I thank the President for this new opportunity, ”he concluded.

In addition, he stipulated in said welcome interview that he does it out of love for the club, Well, you know that right now they don’t have money.. However, she said that she wants to leave the name of the institution and his in style in the company of his fans.

(It may interest you: Jorge Luis Pinto, leaving Cali, only the officialization is missing).

Deportivo Cali champion of the League. Analysis of his victory

DAVID LEONARDO DIAZ DUARTE

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

