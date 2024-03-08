The three Dutch soldiers who were arrested by Hezbollah in Beirut and released shortly afterwards belong to the 'special forces' and are the best trained in our country. How could things go so wrong? Defense does not say anything about it. Was it a stupid misunderstanding? Or a very painful incident? “This fuels speculation that the Netherlands is spying for Israel.”

