THQ Nordic has released a new trailer Of Outcast: A New Beginning to illustrate in detail the gameplay of the game. Game director Pablo Coma talks about Adelpha, the world in which Cutter Slade's new adventure is set, and his secrets.

How to play?

Coma begins by talking about the philosophy ofopen world of Outcast: A New Beginning. Basically, after the tutorial the player will be free to go wherever he wants, visiting even the most remote regions of the game world.

The model followed is that of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, that is, trying to give the player an absolute sense of freedom, in particular with the unlocking of new powers for the jetpackwhich greatly expand the movement system.

In any case, during the adventure Slade will be able to talk to the inhabitants of Adelpha, carry out quests for them in order to help the seven villages in which they are distributed, go in search of secondary activities and so on.

For the rest, we remind you that Outcast: A New Beginning will be available starting from March 15, 2024 on PC, Xbox Series X/S and PS5.