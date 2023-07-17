Tortilla Española is, as the name suggests, a dish from Spanish cuisine. It is a thick omelette with potatoes, to which you can add all kinds of ingredients to your heart’s content. Think chorizo – a Spanish sausage or spring onion for that extra bit of spice.
This recipe is provided by Eatertainment.
Preparation time: 30 minutes (+ 30 minutes waiting time)
Number of servings: 4
Category: meat, dinner
Ingredients:
– 2 onions
– 6 tbsp olive oil
– 600 gr waxy potatoes
– 2 cloves of garlic
– 200 gr chorizo
– 6 eggs
– 2 stalks of spring onion
– 2 sprigs of parsley
