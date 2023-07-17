Wondering how to make the recipe? Check it out Eatertainment.nl

Fancy something different? Eatertainment offers personal food inspiration for every moment, online and in your area. With the menu planner you can easily plan your weekly menu with surprising recipes tailored to your wishes. With extensive nutritional values, vitamins and minerals. From quick snacks to an extensive dinner, but also great tips, workshops and recipe videos, view the Eatertainment recipes and inspiration.