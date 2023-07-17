From Lundgaard’s first success to Palou’s feat

The tenth round of the 2023 IndyCar season can essentially be described in two different stories: the first concerns Christian Lundgaard, who brings the Rahal Letterman team back to the top step of the podium three years after the last success, also conquering his first victory in the top category US open wheel. A moment of great joy that ended the three consecutive victories of Alex Palou. who, however, was the absolute protagonist of the Canadian test, to say the least masterful.

Impressive comeback

The Spanish has indeed come in second position after a comeback from 15th place on the starting grid, thanks to the rain that had hindered the Chip Ganassi team driver. Recovering so much is already not easy for him, even more so if you can do it with one damaged car moreover with almost half the race conditioned by the constant fuel quantity alarm. Yet, despite the constant criticisms, the 26-year-old managed to complete a heroic race from a sporting point of view, which once again underlines all his talent.

Half race with the wing angled

At the second restart after the caution, Palou has in fact impacted lightly against the barriers of protection to avoid hitting Castroneves’ car, who spun after a contact with Kirkwood. The episode generated front wing damage for the 2021 champion, who continued for more than 40 rounds with an increasingly prohibitive wing lap after lap. Added to this is also the complex fuel management, which number 10 saved perfectly by exploiting the other cautions. A strategy that was even turning into a sensational victory, not materialized only for the better general conditions of Lundgaard’s car.

Possible victory

A performance that stunned all enthusiasts and insiders, who will long remember what Palou did in Canada. While they were well aware of her talent, the performance left even the members of the band in awe Monaco Increase Managementan Italian company that looks after the interests of the pilot and another protagonist in the United States such as Lirim Zendelialso engaged in Toronto in the USF Pro 2000 championship and author of two podiums: “We knew it was going to be an eventful race Palou explained. and we had a lot of ups and downs with the crashes, with Rossi and Castroneves. But even with this wing, the car handled well. Obviously, we had to save tons of fuel and tyres, so in the end I’m happy with P2. A victory would have been possiblebut not starting from where we started today…”. The general classification also makes the performance of the Spaniard, third McLaren driver in Formula 1, even more emblematic. In fact, 2nd place in Canada even allowed Palou to increase his detachment from his direct pursuerswith an advantage of even 117 points over Scott Dixon, currently in the virtual role of vice-champion.