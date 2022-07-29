The controversy with the salaries of some officials in Mexico continues to be red hot after the revelations of how “little” President Andrés Manuel López Obrador receives, compared to other members of the portfolio of whom it is stated, “are outside the law.”

Now, just days after reporting that Up to 10 officials exceed López Obrador’s salary of $6,8000, The president revealed a new controversial list in which the pensions of some former presidents are disclosed, including Felipe Calderón, as well as other world leaders.

In his morning press conference on July 28, López Obrador exhibited a table showing the money received by former presidents and highlighting the 54 million 262 thousand 111 Mexican pesos of Felipe Calderónpresident in Mexico between 2006 and 2012, which at the current exchange rate is just over two million dollars a year.

In addition, in the words of Obrador, other former world heads of state such as George Bush of the United States, Sebastián Piñera of Chile, Gordon Bronw of the United Kingdom or Álvaro Uribe in Colombia, receive less than 50% than Calderón.

In another aspect that Obrador highlighted in his morning meeting with the press was the salary of the defense minister appointed by Calderón between 2006 and 2012, which amounted to almost seven million Mexican pesos per year, even more than Calderón himself.

austerity law

At the same meeting, President López Obrador, announced on Wednesday that it will present a reform to the Federal Republican Austerity Lawwhich he himself promoted, to establish “Franciscan poverty” among government officials.

“We are already going to go from the phase of republican austerity to a higher phase, which is that of Franciscan poverty, because I have a meeting with the cabinet tomorrow and we are going to carry out additional austerity measures,” the president declared in his press conference. morning press.

The president enacted in November 2019 the Federal Republican Austerity Law to eliminate benefits for public officials such as private insurance, reduce the budget of agencies in current spending and prevent public servants from jumping to private initiative.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

But officials and autonomous organizations have protected themselves against these measures and against the reforms to the Federal Law on Remuneration of Public Servants, for which the president now warned of a legal reform and a possible constitutional one.

“We are going to find a way to present an initiative to reform the Austerity Law and, if appropriate, a new reform to the Constitution to make it clearer and that it is not submitted to interpretations that were made in the Judicial Power in a legal way,” he commented.

The president reiterated that with his austerity measures the Government has saved 2 trillion pesos (100,000 million dollars) since he began his term in December 2018, although in that calculation he also included the pending collection from large taxpayers and the fight against theft. of fuel or “huachicoleo”.

Among the additional austerity measures of the officials, the president enunciated the restriction of trips abroad, meeting by videoconference, reducing travel expenses and avoiding the purchase of new vehicles, citing that his official van is from 2018.

The formula is simple: it is zero corruption and austerity to release funds for development, deliver resources to the most needy people.

“(It is) to continue maintaining savings, to continue without debts, without requesting additional debts, without increasing taxes, without increasing the price of gasoline,” he justified.

The president defended showing the officials who earn more than the president, including the ministers of the Supreme Court, the governor of the Bank of Mexico, the attorney general of the republic and the advisers of the National Electoral Institute (INE), the Federal Commission of Economic Competition (Cofece) and other autonomous bodies.

“We are going to advance further in the austerity plan, regardless of what has to do with autonomous powers, and this has to be treated as a matter of state,” he said.

