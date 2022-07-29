Several teams, including Red Bull, are using the first part of this 1st free practice session of the Hungarian GP to test aerodynamics. They do this with the help of the aero racks that are mounted on the back of the car, which can measure exactly what the airflows around the car are doing.

If the drivers do go for the real fast laps, Verstappen will have to take on the two Ferraris again. Max manages to get to the top of the lap time board a number of times, but Sainz and Leclerc have an answer time and again.

So for now, as expected, the Ferrari seems to be just one or two tenths faster around the Hungaroring than Red Bull. In the fight with the Ferrari teammates, Sainz is still slightly faster than Leclerc.

However, these are all times on a dry track. Rain is expected during qualifying and in the race, so the relationship between the two teams could change as much as the weather. And who knows, maybe Mercedes will get involved.

1st free practice of the Hungarian GP 2022

Carlos Sainz Max Verstappen Charles Leclerc Lando Norris George Russell

What time does Formula 1 start in Hungary?

Friday 29 July 2022

2nd free practice: 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Saturday 30 July 2022

3rd free practice: 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Qualification: 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday 31 July 2022

Race: 3:00 PM