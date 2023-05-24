Little Princess Milly, interpreter of “El telefono”, by Pintura Roja, died on the afternoon of May 22 after failing to overcome the health complications he was suffering from. Just a few weeks ago, the group’s pioneer, Alejandro Zárate, confirmed in dialogue with RPP that the health of the Peruvian interpreter was quite deteriorated, for which he asked for prayers for her, since only a miracle could save her. “I want to inform all friends that our Little Princess Mily is currently going through a very difficult health crisis. Everything depends on a miracle, ”she said.

When was ‘Little Princess Mily’ diagnosed with the disease?

In dialogue with “Préndete”, from Panamericana Televisión, the daughter of Little Princess Mily, Sarai Mendívil, gave more information about the health problems suffered by her mother.

“With that pain that was strong, they took her to the 2 de Mayo Hospital in an emergency. At first, she stayed from the fortnight until a little before Christmas and New Year doing exams again, but no longer of the knee, but of the abdominal area. For almost three weeks (after having been hospitalized) she was diagnosed on December 29 and we, her daughters, were told what she had in the first week of January. Thus, she began treatment to counteract the disease, but she was already well advanced, ”the daughter of Little Princess Mily said at the beginning.

What was the cause of death of Little Princess Mily?

The heiress of Milagros Soto commented that her mother’s health was deteriorating and she did not respond well to the treatments. “He had a liver problem (…). She didn’t want people to talk about her illness, it wasn’t even mentioned at home, because she said let’s not talk about the illness, let’s continue as if nothing happened, and we respect that, that’s why we haven’t said her name, but he had a liver problem, pancreas and liver, it was already very advanced. The doctors told us that he had had the problem for 20 years without knowing it”added Sarai Mendívil.

The singer’s daughter said that Princess Mily no longer responded well to medications such as morphine and her life was fading. “She has been fine until February taking her treatments, but the fortnight of March she already felt very weak. She has been walking with us normally, except for the last three weeks when she was hospitalized. Afterwards, he was relatively well, there has been no extensive suffering, it has been short and God knows why he does things. In the end it was painful, because there was no longer any medicine to give him, even morphine, the maximum, “concluded the heiress of the iconic singer of Red Painting.