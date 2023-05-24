With a long message on social media, Vinicius publishes a video showing all the episodes of racism. Here is what the Real Madrid striker wrote: “Every day away from home, an unpleasant surprise. And there have been many this season. Death wishes, hanged puppets, criminal cries. All recorded. But the speech always falls into ” isolated cases”, “a fan”. No, they are not isolated cases. They are continuous episodes scattered throughout the various Spanish cities (and also in a television program). The proof is in this video. Now I ask: how many of these racists have names and photos displayed on the net? I answer to facilitate: zero. No one to tell a sad story or make one of those fake public apologies. What does it take to criminalize these people? And punish the clubs? Why don’t sponsors charge La Liga? Why Don’t the televisions bother to broadcast this barbarism every weekend? The problem is very serious and communications no longer work. Not even blaming me to justify criminal acts. It’s not football, it’s inhumane.”