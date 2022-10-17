The revision of the 2020 public account of the Potable Water and Sewage Board of the Municipality of Ahome it showed irregularities that caused the State Congress to disapprove it. It was known of some things that happened in the paramunicipal, but very few believed that what was believed to be exiled happened: that to justify expenses they put false invoices.

This is one of the reasons, as well as the fact that there are unverified expenses, for which the local deputies rejected the revised public account of the times as manager Guillermo Blake and as mayor and president of the Council of Administration of the para-municipal Guillermo Billy Chapman.

The reaction of the sectors of society is that the facts are criminally denounced so that the law can be applied to those responsible. Enough of making fun of the people.

We recommend you read:

They handle a speech of purity, but only to heal themselves.