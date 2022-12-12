Vitamins are essential nutrients for the functioning of the body. They are generally obtained naturally through food, but when severely deficient, use of supplements is recommended.

When obtained naturally, the vitamins coexist with each other, but when taking supplements, it must be taken into account that some cannot be mixed or taken at the same timebecause this interferes with its proper absorption.

According to an article published in FitandWell, these are the vitamins that should not be mixed when taken in the form of multivitamins:

Vitamin E and K. Vitamin E is generally recommended for blood clotting, while vitamin E increases bleeding, which can impair the functioning of the former. It is recommended that if these vitamins have to be included, they should be taken separately.

Vitamin C and B12. Vitamin C reduces the absorption of vitamin B12. C can be taken at any time of the day, while people with vitamin B12 deficiency should do so on an empty stomach.

Vitamins are substances that the body needs to grow and develop normally. Your body needs 13 vitamins. These are:

Vitamin A

B vitamins (thiamin, riboflavin, niacin, pantothenic acid, biotin, vitamin B-6, vitamin B-12, and folate or folic acid)

Vitamin C

Vitamin D

Vitamin E

vitamin K

Vitamins usually come from the food you eat. The body can also make vitamins D and K. People who eat a vegetarian diet may need a vitamin B12 supplement.

Each vitamin has specific functions. If you have low levels of certain vitamins, you may have health problems. For example, if you don’t get enough vitamin C, you could develop anemia. Some vitamins can help prevent medical problems. Vitamin A prevents night blindness.

The best way to get enough vitamins is to eat a balanced diet with a variety of foods. In some cases, a daily multivitamin may be needed. It’s a good idea to talk to your doctor about it. High doses of some vitamins can cause problems.