Veracruz.- The summer vacations of this 2022 are getting closer and closer, that is why in this note we will tell you what you can do in the Magical Towns of the state of Veracruz in this holiday season.

One of the most used times by Mexicans to go on vacation is summer, so in July and August it is common to see families enjoying the different tourist destinations that Mexico has.

To date, the state of Veracruz has a total of 6 Magic Towns certificates: Orizaba, Coscomatepec, Xico, Coatepec, Papantla and Zozocolcowhichever you decide on, we guarantee that it will be an unforgettable experience.

Orizaba

This Magical Town is characterized by being guarded by the grandiose and snowy Pico de Orizaba, which is located in the central area of ​​the state. In addition to this, other of its famous characteristics are its crystalline waters that flow through its river, which adorns the entire city.

If you decide to visit Orizaba, it is recommended that you taste the typical chileatoleor you can also try the molotes, the picadas, the pambazos from Veracruz, the milk tripe and the chayote cake.

xico

This Magical Town of Veracruz is distinguished by its provincial charm for its beautiful colonial houses, the trees that bear fruit all year round, its green mountains and their coffee plantations. This Mexican destination has the following attractions that you can visit this summer 2022:

Chapel of the Llanito

Corn Leaf House Museum

La Monja and Texolo waterfalls

trout farm

Mole from Xico

Dress Museum

Totomoxtle Museum

Independence Park

Portals Square

Courtyard of the Pigeons

Parish of Santa Maria Magdalena

Pextlan Bridge

blackberry wine

Xonequei

Zozocolco of Hidalgo

Known as the Jewel of Totonacapan, the Magical Town of Zozocolco de Hidalgo is distinguished by its vivid colors, standing out for the clear waters of the Pozas del Diablo. In addition to this, from the Mirador del Curato, you will be able to discover the view of the Zozocolco, the mystery in the Sierra Totonacapan connected between its waters and the sky-

Coscomatepec de Bravo

Like Orizaba, the Magical Town of Coscomatepec de Bravo is located in the shelter of the imposing Pico de Orizaba. The ideal thing when visiting this tourist site this summer 2022 is to taste its great variety of moles or, well, the white barbecue.

Papantla

Nationally recognized by celebrities “Papantla Flyers”the Magical Town of Papantla is one of the tourist sites where you can enjoy the views offered by Mother Nature.

The following are the attractions that may catch your attention:

Church of Our Lady of the Assumption

Flying Monument

Chapel of Christ the King

The Dance of the Flyers

Coatepec

Located at the foot of the Cofre de Perote, the Veracruz Magical Town of Coatepec is characterized by having the optimal characteristics for coffee production, so that aroma permeates its sites.