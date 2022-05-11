Luciana Fuster and Patricio Parodi They appeared this Tuesday, May 10, on the set of “On everyone’s lips” to give details of their romance and showed that they have good chemistry.

The relationship between the models is on the right track, since they showed before the cameras the complicity they have. However, there was a time when the influencer couldn’t take it anymore and she asked Parodi if she had done witchcraft on her.

It all happened when Paloma Fiuza asked Patricio Parodi how he managed to conquer Luciana Fuster. The member of “This is war” could not hide his nervousness at the question. However, before saying anything, Luciana looked at her children and said: “You have made witchcraft on me, haven’t you?”

YOU CAN SEE: Ale Fuller on criticism of Luciana after her relationship with Patricio Parodi: “She has strength”

Patricio Parodi reveals how he conquered Luciana Fuster

Seconds later, the popular ‘Pato’ replied: “I think it’s me. I’m not trying to be someone I’m not. What yes, Lu is conceited person, so It was a bit difficult to conquer her at the beginning, and I did it. He liked it to be detailed and I had to do it”, he commented.

Patricio Parodi reveals details of the beginning of his relationship with Luciana Fuster. Photo: composition captures América TV, Luciana Fuster/Instagram.

Patricio Parodi defends himself by saying “I love you” to Luciana Fuster

After confessing that he loves Luciana Fuster, Patricio Parodi was surprised by the stir caused by his message. “But why? Yes it’s normal. I don’t see anything out of the ordinary, just that people are shocked or see something strong, “he said for the cameras of America shows.

Luciana Fuster talks about Patricio Parodi

During her time on “On everyone’s lips”, Luciana Fuster was asked if she was delighted, excited or in love with Patricio Parodi. The young woman replied: At this moment I can say that she is a mixture of the three (delighted, excited and in love). I think everything has stages, but it’s very nice when a little bit of everything comes together”.