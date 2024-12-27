He weekend that closes the year always has a special charm and in Madrid you live with a unique energy.

The city is filled with irresistible plans to enjoy the last days of 2024 as it deserves: surrounded by culture, art and unforgettable experiences. This year, the capital invites you to say goodbye with a spectacular programming that you don’t want to miss.

If you are passionate about magic, the show Masters of Magic at the Reina Victoria Theater promises to transport you to a world full of illusions and surprises. With some of the best illusionists on the current sceneit is a perfect plan for Enjoy with family or friends.

For the classical music lovershe Great New Year’s Concert at the National Auditorium will be a unforgettable experience. Inspired by viennese traditionthis concert will surround you with the majesty of the best pieces of the classical repertoire.









And if you are looking for something more intimate and rooted, Andres Barrios awaits you in Madrid Athenaeum with its innovative flamenco piano. A mix of tradition and modernity that will make your emotions vibrate.

Masters of Magic at the Reina Victoria Theater

This Sunday December 29the emblematic Queen Victoria Theater in Madrid becomes the scene of a magic show unprecedented.

Masters of Magic It is an unmissable event for lovers of illusionism, led by the renowned James Garibowinner of National Magic Award and a prominent figure on international stages such as the iconic Hollywood’s Magic Castle.

Inspired by the movie now you see methis show promises to transport viewers to a universe of wonder, creativity and emotion.

The show brings together a cast of renowned artists such as Rocío Romero, Javi Martín, Marina and Nuel Galánwho will share the stage for the first time to offer a unforgettable experience.

Each one plays a unique character: the teacher, the mentalist, the lady of magic and the showmanfusing their talents into a dynamic show that includes mentalism, great illusions, visual and scenic magic.

In addition to its dazzling staging, the show is designed to be inclusive, with resources such as magnetic loop and amplified sound with headphones, ensuring that all attendees can fully enjoy the magic.

Whether you are looking for a family evening or a different night with friends,Masters of Magic offers an accessible, exciting and surprising show that will not leave anyone indifferent.

Don’t let this one go unique opportunity to say goodbye to the year with a andmagical experience in the heart of Madrid. Book your tickets now and prepare to be captivated.

Great New Year’s Concert at the National Auditorium

For the classical music loversthis sunday December 29 the National Auditorium It will be the scene of one of the most anticipated events of the year: the Great New Year’s Concert.

This exceptional event will be in charge of the prestigious Strauss Festival Orchestra and the Strauss Festival Ballet Ensemblewho bring Madrid a show that has conquered more than 5 million viewers in the most emblematic rooms in Europe.

The program, designed for delight all audiencesincludes the most iconic pieces of the “king of the waltz”, Johann Strauss. masterful works such as Napoleon, Festival of Flowers, The Emperor Waltz, Champagne, The Beautiful Blue Danube and the emblematic Radetzky March will make the Symphony Hall of the National Auditoriuma space known for its exceptional acoustics and elegance.

This concert not only promises a musical experience of first level, but also a visual spectacle with the participation of the Strauss Festival Ballet Ensemblewho will perform carefully designed choreographies to accompany each piece.

He Great New Year’s Concert It is much more than an event, it is a cultural tradition that has filled iconic theaters like him Musikverein in Vienna, the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, the Philharmonie in Berlin or the Teatro Real in Madrid.

If you are looking for a unforgettable Christmas giftand or an elegant way to say goodbye to the year, this concert is the perfect option. Tickets are limited, reserve yours now and Live an unforgettable night.

Andrés Barrios at the Ateneo de Madrid

He Saturday December 28the historical Madrid Athenaeum, one of the most prominent cultural epicenters of the capital, opens its doors for a unforgettable night of contemporary flamenco music.

Within the framework of III Cycle of Great Performersorganized by the Più Mosso Foundationthe pianist Andres Barrios will delight the public with a unique concert that redefines the limits of flamenco.

Recognized for its innovative approach, Andres Barrios fuses the essence of traditional flamenco with styles like jazz and world music, creating a completely new musical language.

His solid classical training, together with a self-taught search for new sounds, has made him a reference of the new generation of flamenco musicians.

Inspired by nationalist composers such as Albéniz, Turina and Falla, Neighborhoods He imbues his music with a deep respect for roots while exploring modern horizons.

The evening’s program includes original compositions such as Quejío in the mine (taranta), Winds of the tide (tangos) and Ecdysis (farruca)along with reinterpretations of popular songs like Four mules and La tarara. Each piece promises to transport the audience through deep emotions and unique soundscapes.

Don’t miss this essential appointment with him flamenco of the 21st century in the magical setting of Madrid Athenaeum.