whatWhat should you do if you lost your Welfare pension when withdrawing the deposit at the bank teller? This is the question that many older adults asked themselves after, due to irregularities in the system, their accounts appear empty or almost empty despite not having been able to obtain payment.

As DEBATE informed you opportunely in this journalistic note, during the course of Today, Thursday, July 13, it was reported that older adults lost their deposit from the Welfare pension when trying to withdraw it from banks like Banorte and Santander.

For this reason, we will tell you What to do in case the bank teller marks an error when you go to withdraw the payment corresponding to July, and when you try again you will not be able to do so due to having an empty account or due to a new error message.

“transaction not available“It is one of the errors that bank tellers threw at older adults who had previously consulted the balance and knew, they had money in the accounts.

When checking the Banco del Bienestar application, his balance was low or nil.

To do?

If you lost the money in the transaction, don’t panic, everything will be fine. They should fix your problem. Tea I recommend calling the bank’s hotline as soon as possible in which you tried to withdraw.

At that moment they will give you a folio and a date probable within which they will reimburse you the money.

Now, if you still have problems, there is also the option to ask for help directly with the Welfare Secretariat. For this you have two options:

Call the number 800 639 42 64, you only have to have CURP and INEOf course, of the beneficiary.

The other option is to go to the Wellness social networks to ask directly about the problem you have.