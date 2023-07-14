Reviving the old days with the MG EX4, this car is a hat-tick to a legendary rally monster.

Last week MG unveiled the MG4 XPower. Finally! Sure, the MG 4 is a fairly basic hatchback. But with more than 400 hp @wouter should be able to have a little fun with it during the driving test, right? The MG 4 XPower has perhaps one drawback that we can address directly. That is the appearance: it just seems to be an MG 4, but with a lot of power.

The MG EX4 makes up for that completely. This car will also be revealed at Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​2023 this weekend. The EX4 is namely the rally version of the MG 4 XPower and is adorned with a fierce appearance.

Check out the items such as the fender extension, spoiler, monodiscs on the rims and the subtle splitter at the front. Eh, by that we mean not too subtle splitter.

Unveiling MG EX4

The car is now alone Twitter revealed, but soon we will be able to watch it live. The car is of course a homage to the MG Metro 6R4 rally car of 1985 and 1986.

At the time, that was a small hatchback (based on the somewhat wimpy Austin Maestro) with four-wheel drive and a thick V6. That engine would later – with two turbos on it – serve in the Jaguar XJ220.

We only post the above paragraph to show the pictures of the Metro 6R4 and to muse about the past. But hey, the future doesn’t look too bad either. There seem to be more and more real electric top versions.

Now they are mainly ‘fast’ variants, but not so much thick top models as the petrolhead likes to see them. For example, the Audi RS e-tron GT and BMW i4 M50 are fast cars, but they don’t have much to do with Audi Sport and BMW M GmbH.

Is it time for super thick EVs?

Hyundai showed the super thick Ioniq 5 N yesterday. And now with this MG EX4 the times finally seem to have come when more and more nice and thick EVs are arriving. In contrast to the fast Hyundai Ioniq 5, we do not immediately expect a street version of the MG EX4.

Of course, this car is still a concept. It is more a harbinger for a competition car than one for the street, should it come to production. But that does not alter the fact that it is a very cool thing and that the manufacturers really understand what they have to do to seduce the petrolhead as a single lady on an island full of bachelors.

