A few days ago, the image of a ticket of “$120 pesos”which would have been delivered by an ATM, according to what was stated by the person who made the publication.

This fact would have been recorded in Ciudad del Carmen, Campeche and although the person who received the ticket decided to keep it waiting for a collector, some Internet users have questioned “what should I do with this type of ticket?”

It should be noted that bills or coins with unofficial denominations, such as the “120-peso bill”, are considered a Presumed False Piece (PPF).

Supposed 120 pesos bill / Social networks

What to do if I receive a presumably false ticket?

If you receive a bill or coin that you suspect is authentic, the first thing to keep in mind is that you should not use it to make payments, as doing so could result in a punishment of up to 12 years in prison.

Whether you received this bill by hand or found it, you should take it to a bank branch to be analyzed free of charge by the Bank of Mexico since this body is the only institution that determines if a bill or coin is authentic or false.

On the other hand, in the event that the allegedly false bill or coin was received from an ATM or bank window, the Bank of Mexico It has a mechanism through which you can make a claim to receive the amount of the value of the ticket.

To present the claim you must go to the bank to which the ATM or bank window belongs, and meet the following requirements;