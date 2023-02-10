The most important event in the NFL, Super Bowl 2023, will present, after seven years of musical hiatus, a Rihanna at halftime and will rock the millions of fans at State Farm Stadium.

This 2023, the 57th edition of the Super Bowl, mega sporting event of the National Football League (NFL), will excite its millions of fans not only for the championship between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, but also because the halftime will have as its main star none other than Rihanna , who after seven years of musical hiatus, decided to return to the stage. The pop star will perform at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Know the details in this note.

When will the 2023 Super Bowl take place?

Super Bowl LVII It will take place this February 12 at the home of the Arizona Cardinals, a place that has a capacity for more than 70,000 people.

Who would be Rihanna’s potential guests at the Super Bowl?

It’s been over half a year since Rihanna confirmed her presence at the 2023 Super Bowl, posting a photo of herself holding an NFL ball on her social media. Several rumors arose about who would be the artists who would accompany her in her return through the front door to music.

As in previous editions, figures like Shakira and Jennifer López had Bad Bunny as a guest, while Beyoncé had Bruno Mars. On this occasion —and according to her most successful collaborations—, the interpreter of “Umbrella” could be accompanied by one of the following characters.

Jay Z: for all the collaborations they have done together like “Umbrella”, “Talk that talk” and “Run this town”.

Drake: for the single "Work", "Take care".

Coldplay: thanks to their successful collaboration "Princess of China".

Calvin Harris: for the songs "We Found Love" and "This is what you came for".

for the songs “We Found Love” and “This is what you came for”. Shakira: for their successful collaboration with “Can’t Remember to Forget You”.

Rihanna: Find out what time the Super Bowl 2023 presentation will be. Photo: LR/Broadcast composition.

What time can Rihanna be seen at Super Bowl 2023?

In order to see the halftime show of the Barbados artist, Rihanna, you must connect to the various digital platforms from 6:30 p.m., if you are from Peru. See below the schedule according to different countries.

Peru: 6:30 p.m.

Ecuador: 6:30 p.m.

Colombia: 6:30 p.m.

Mexico: 5:30 p.m.

United States (Arizona local time): 4:30 p.m.

United States (California time): 3:30 p.m.

United States (Miami time): 6:30 p.m.

Spain: 12:30 a.m. (Monday, February 13).

Argentina: 8:30 p.m.

Chile: 8:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 8:30 p.m.

Paraguay: 8:30 p.m.

Where to watch the Super Bowl 2023 halftime show?

In order to tune into the Super Bowl halftime —which would be starting at 8:00 pm (Peruvian time)—, you can access the FOX and FOX Deportes channel from your television. Likewise, if you live in Mexico you can watch it via TUDN or TV Azteca 7 Deportes. For the rest of Latin America, the ESPN or Star+ channel is enabled, while in Spain the selected channel is Vamos de Movistar+.

Rihanna: Learn more about her participation in Super Bowl 2023. Photo: LR/Broadcast composition.

Rihanna’s possible setlist at Super Bowl 2023

So far, the official playlist of ‘Riri’ is not known; however, it is common for the selected artists to sing several of their biggest musical hits. As is known, her last album was published in 2016, after which she focused on her company Fenty Beauty with which she raised millions of dollars.

His last musical income was together with the soundtrack of the movie “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”. At the end of the tape, she was heard “Lift me up”, with which Rihanna shows that she has not lost her powerful and distinguished voice. She knows what would be the songs that the artist from Barbados would sing at the mega sporting event.