That bureaucracy in Brazil is a money drain, every businessman knows. What’s new is that robots are helping to reduce the waste of wrongly paying taxes.

Brazilian consulting firm Roit, with 200 robots, managed to get clients to redeem R$1 billion in unduly paid taxes last year, according to COO Caroline Souza.

Robotization and artificial intelligence generated efficiency in the calculation and payment of taxes and in the crossing of data with the Federal Revenue Service. “To do [as contas] by hand it is possible, but it takes a long time and generates many errors”, he said. “With technology, the process is much more efficient, agile and assertive.”

(Note published in the 1311 edition of Dinheiro Magazine)