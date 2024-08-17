What time does the Palio di Siena start on August 17, 2024: the Career schedule on La7

What time does the Palio di Siena of August 17, 2024 (dedicated to the Madonna dell’Assunta, postponed yesterday due to rain) start? The Carriera is scheduled to air from 6:50 pm (approximately) on La7. The actual race will start at 7:00 pm when the horses will leave the Cortile del Podestà again. Shortly after the move, barring further changes in the program.

The exit of the horses from the Entrone will be announced, as always, by the explosion of the firecracker. Each jockey will be given an ox whip with which he can encourage the horse and/or hinder the opponents during the race. Then the pairs will approach the point of the mossa where the two ropes will be stretched between which they will be called by the mossiere to line up. The order of entry will be established by chance.

Streaming and TV

We have seen what time the Palio di Siena of August 17, 2024 starts, but where can you watch it live on TV and live streaming? This year too, La7 will be showing the traditional race in the Tuscan city live. For some time now, La7 has taken the place of Rai in broadcasting the live broadcast of the Palio di Siena. At the last tender to assign the TV rights to the event, La7’s offer was 540 thousand, approximately 67 thousand euros per Palio, almost double what Rai was offering. For the Palio of August 17, 2024, the live broadcast will start at 18:50 (approximately) and will also be visible in streaming through the La7 website. Commentary entrusted to the historic voice of Italian football, Pierluigi Pardo. Commentary by Giovanni Mazzini, historian of the Palio.