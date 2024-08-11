What time does the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics start: the time

What time does the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics start, scheduled for today, Sunday, August 11? We’ll tell you right away. The event will begin at 8:00 p.m. and, according to Le Parisien, will last about 2 hours. Unlike the opening ceremony, everything will take place in a stadium: the Stade De France. The event in which the baton will be passed to Los Angeles, the next organizer of the Games, will feature many artists and surprises.

According to Le Parisien, the show will reveal a “futuristic world where the Games have disappeared”. Several artists will take part in the grand finale, providing the rhythm and atmosphere. In particular, we will see Tom Cruise who should immerse himself in the stadium and Beyoncé. But that’s not all. The famous Versailles group Phoenix is ​​also expected to appear on one side and the electro duo Air on the other, both also from Versailles. Phoenix and Air, who have a solid international reputation, recently organized a show in the Paris region.

On TV and live streaming

We have seen what time (time) the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics begins, but where can we watch it on TV and live streaming? The event will be broadcast in Italy free-to-air, for free, on Rai 2 and on the satellite channel Eurosport, also visible on Sky. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow everything in live streaming. In fact, the ceremony will also be visible on the free platform RaiPlay.it and by subscription on discovery+, Eurosport Player and Dazn (where the Eurosport channels are present).