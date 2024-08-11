This morning, Tatiana Renteria, Colombian athlete, won the bronze medal in the 76 kilogram division of wrestling of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and with it, Colombia’s participation in the meeting ended with three silver medals and a third place in the medal table.

But even before receiving the medal, his family, from Valle del Cauca, gathered to give him all their support and good energy in his appearance at the Paris competition. From the living room of the house, with posters in the background alluding to the athlete, her family lived minute by minute the emotion, uncertainty and joy that fills all of Colombia today with that bronze medal.

Tatiana Renteria (right) Photo:EFE Share

In the video, you can see the reactions of his family members. “Come on, come on, you can do it,” They say with great emotion, while watching her on television, where after her triumph, applause and smiles filled the air. Here you can watch the video:

In Buga, Valle del Cauca, Tatiana Rentería’s family celebrated winning the bronze medal in wrestling. “It is an indescribable joy,” said the athlete’s family. pic.twitter.com/5eQVcAHC8D — RCN Radio (@rcnradio) August 11, 2024

The triumph of Renteria

In the first half, Rentería went ahead 1-0. Once she scored, the Colombian took care, went on the defensive and waiting to handle a counterattack.

Tatiana Renteria Photo:EFE Share

Ecuadorian Genesis Reascotheir rival, had two penalties, while the Valle del Cauca team was calm, which forced their rival to go in search of points. Rentería scored 2-0 and with 59 seconds left, Rentería was penalized with 30 seconds.

The Ecuadorian scored, but Rentería dedicated herself to maintaining her minimal advantage until the end of the fight and Colombia celebrates a bronze medal.

