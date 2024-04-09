Stove football Liga MX was shaken this week by the name of Thiago Alcantarabecause in the last hours it began to sound like a possible signing of America clubsince it would be in full negotiations with the board of Santiago Baños.
According to the reporter W Radio, Juan Carlos Ibarraránthe representative of the Spanish footballer was at the Mexico City and spoke with the senior management of the team Coapawho are still looking for a bombshell signing to round out André Jardine's team.
The “bad news” is that the signing of Thiago with the America is projected for a possible reduction of Alvaro Fidalgosince everything seems to indicate that The Magician He will leave for Europe at the end of Clausura 2024, so possible replacements are already being considered.
At 32 years old, Thiago Alcantara is valued at 10 million dollarsaccording to the specialized portal of Transfermarkt; However, next July he will end his contract with the Liverpool of Englandso you could leave the institution without needing a transfer.
In the first instance, Thiago appears as the natural replacement of Fidalgo in the midfield of América, so it would become André Jardine's second contention along with Jonathan dos Santosformer teammate and friend at FC Barcelona.
Alcántara's conditions indicate that he could be the most advanced contender with constant contributions in attack, in addition to the fact that he could replace Diego Valdes like half tip of the America.
Likewise, during his time with Liverpool and in the FC Barcelona, Thiago He served as an interior on the right and, above all, as a pivot and offensive midfielder, so, broadly speaking, his incorporation would provide extraordinary ball output, offensive projection and greater possession.
