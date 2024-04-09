While an Israeli negotiating team remains in Cairo trying to reach a ceasefire agreement to exchange hostages with Hamas, the country's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, visited the Tal Hashomer military base in central Israel on Tuesday. More than in an army facility, the photos distributed by his office to the media made one think of a talk at an institute. His audience was military service recruits, most of them teenagers, who listened to Netanyahu once again commit to destroying all Hamas brigades, “including those in Rafah,” a new allusion to the southern city where 1.4 million people are crowded. displaced out of a total population of 2.2 million Gazans. This statement, which is added to the prime minister's announcement the day before that this invasion already has a date, complicates the achievement of an agreement that Israel and Hamas are negotiating in the Egyptian capital.

The pact should not only allow a new exchange of some of the 133 Israeli hostages who remain, alive or dead, in Gaza for Palestinian prisoners, but also a ceasefire that Hamas wants definitive and which constitutes one of the main obstacles in the negotiations. This Tuesday, a spokesperson for the fundamentalist movement, Sami Abu Zahry, told the Al Jazeera network that Netanyahu's statements have led them to raise “doubts about the purpose of resuming negotiations.” “The success of any negotiation depends on the end of aggression [la guerra] against our people,” said Zahry. The negotiators of the fundamentalist movement in Cairo have also called the Israeli position “intransigent.” Hamas has said that the proposal they have received from Israel for a new truce does not meet any of their demands, although they have promised to study it, according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, has denied in a joint press conference with his British counterpart, David Cameron, in Washington that he was aware of that supposed date for the invasion of the Palestinian city, according to Reuters. “The Israelis have not told us a date for any operation in Rafah,” said the head of US diplomacy. “On the contrary, what we have is an ongoing conversation with Israel,” Blinken said, alluding to a negotiation on the matter, which will take place in a couple of weeks, as confirmed by the White House.

The Secretary of State later specified: “The president [Joe Biden] “We have been very clear about our concerns about Israel's ability to get civilians out of harm's way, take care of them, and carry out any kind of major military operation that does not harm civilians.” Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant also assured this Tuesday his American counterpart, Austin Lloyd, that his country has not set a day for that invasion.

Blinken also alluded to the offer that has been made to the Hamas delegation in Cairo. He defined it as “very serious” and assured that it would allow “moving forward immediately and achieving a ceasefire that would also benefit the population of all of Gaza and, of course, would return the hostages home.” The ball “is now in Hamas's court,” the Secretary of State concluded.

This proposal includes a six-week ceasefire and the release of 40 hostages in exchange for some 900 Palestinian prisoners. According to Washington Post, also includes the return of 150,000 Palestinians to northern Gaza. Before the war, almost 600,000 people lived in the capital of Gaza alone.

Survival

Netanyahu's threats do not differ much from those he has been making for more than four weeks. His words can also be interpreted as an attempt to appease his bellicose far-right partners in the Government, who have threatened to withdraw their support if he does not attack Rafah. Another hypothesis is that this constant reminder that Israel is not giving up this invasion – which makes the US fear that it will cause a huge massacre – is a way to put pressure on Hamas in the face of negotiation.

A piece of news reported by the Israeli press has increased concern about the possibility that these threats may end up coming true. The Israeli Ministry of Defense has published a tender to acquire 40,000 tents with a capacity for 12 occupants each, which could accommodate 480,000 people. An Israeli official cited by the Associated Press confirmed that these tents are intended to house a portion of the Gazans who are now taking refuge in Rafah.

Netanyahu's insistence on the invasion of Rafah has broken with the cautious optimism that prevailed on Monday regarding the agreement for a new truce with Hamas, especially after Israel announced on Sunday the withdrawal of all its ground troops from the southern Strip. .

At the crossroads of satisfying, on the one hand, his far-right partners and, on the other, the families of the hostages who demand the pact, the prime minister seems to have leaned towards the first option, which guarantees his short-term independence. political survival. National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir had warned him this Monday that he “would have no mandate to continue as prime minister” if he “decided to end the war without an extensive attack on Rafah to defeat Hamas.” Shortly after, Netanyahu released the statement in which he alluded to a date set to invade the town.

With that front contained at least for the moment, Netanyahu faces this afternoon the other one he has active: that of the families of the hostages and the broad popular support that their demands arouse. These families gathered this afternoon in front of the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, where the Government's security cabinet is meeting, precisely to discuss the possible agreement to release the hostages with Hamas. The motto of this concentration has been: “The agreement must be approved.” They have even given the prime minister a deadline: “The hostages must be released before the Jewish Passover, the liberation holiday,” relatives of the kidnapped have said. That holiday, which commemorates the exodus of the Jews from Egypt, is celebrated this year between April 22 and 29. In the first and short-lived truce at the end of November, 105 hostages were freed in exchange for the release of 240 Palestinian prisoners.

Relative pressure

Added to the pressure of the hostages on Netanyahu is the always relative pressure of the United States to its ally. Washington continues to provide all types of political and diplomatic support to Israel, and, above all, sends it the weapons that that country then uses in Gaza. Even so, in recent weeks, the Biden Administration has been slightly raising the tone against Netanyahu, especially after the attack that killed seven World Central Kitchen workers, one of them American, on April 1. Only after a tense conversation with Biden last Thursday did the Israeli prime minister agree to allow more humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Hamas, for its part, sits at the negotiating table in Cairo with a single trump card: the 133 hostages still in Gaza, alive or dead, and will not easily give it up for a momentary ceasefire that gives way to the Invasion of Rafah announced. The fundamentalist group also wants Israel to allow hundreds of thousands of Gazans to return to northern Gaza, a demand that the Israeli government also refuses.

Meanwhile, the bombings continue in the Strip. Between Monday and Tuesday, airstrikes in several areas of the Palestinian enclave have killed 153 people, according to the official Palestinian agency Wafa. These deaths have raised the count of registered victims – others are under the rubble – of this war to more than 33,300, according to data from the Ministry of Health of the territory governed by Hamas. The airstrikes hit neighborhoods in Gaza City, Deir al Balah (center) and Rafah.

In the phone call between the leaders of the United States and Israel on Tuesday, Netanyahu promised to allow more humanitarian aid for Gaza. This Monday, the Israeli military body in charge of authorizing the passage of the trucks that transport it announced that 419 of these vehicles had entered the besieged enclave. The main United Nations agency in Gaza, the one designed to assist Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, lowered that number to 223, much less than the around 500 a day that entered before the war. The UN has also assured that many of these trucks arrived half empty in the Strip, due to rigid Israeli inspection rules.

