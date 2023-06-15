Last Saturday, June 10, the 2022-2023 season of European football officially came to an end with the grand final of the UEFA Champions League, where the Manchester City managed to crown champion for the first time in the most important club tournament in the world.

Despite the fact that the season ended in the big leagues of Europe, Several clubs are already beginning to move in the marketing area to get the attention of the fans. Many of them, in recent days, made the official launch of the shirt that they will wear starting next August; Here we show you some of them.

Real Madrid returns to the characteristic golden touches

One of the most anticipated shirts for international soccer lovers was launched this Wednesday, June 14, Real Madrid decided to innovate with its new ‘skin’ and once again combined the elegance of white with those golden tones on her sleeves.

The Colombian Linda Caicedo was the model in charge of presenting the jacket merengue, which will feature the brand’s lines in gold, a ‘V’ neck with gold and black embroidered trims. In addition, on the sides they will have a black stripe up to below the jacket.

The prices of the new Real Madrid shirt They oscillate between 100 and 150 euros, depending if you choose the player kit with name and number stamped on the back.

Paris Saint Germain and its commitment to the stripe on the chest

Like the Spanish painting, the Paris Saint Germain decided to bet on two colors that combine with each other and that are part of the club’s tradition. The Gauls presented a jacket of dark blue with a red stripe thick on one side of the chest that in the lower part blends with the main tone.

“Reinterprets a tunic worn by Parisian players in the early 2000s and captures the essence of Paris Saint-Germain through a striking design. The red and white stripes, symbols of the club, gradually blend into a dynamic blue, like the light on the Parisian horizon”, indicated the Parisian club.

The price of the new ‘skin’ of PSG It will be between 100 and 200 eurosdepending on the details that stand out in the jacket, such as the number and the pattern.

🆕🏟️👕 Discover our new of @nikefootball for the 23/24 season! 🟥🟦 A t-shirt that pays homage to a classic Parisian jersey design and embodies the unique spirit of the French capital ✨#VamosParis pic.twitter.com/QhsnHfeOoc — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_espanol) May 31, 2023

Milan leaves thin canes behind and takes risks with innovative design

Another of the clubs that made the presentation of its riding for the next season is the milan from italy, the lombard painting does not abandon the mythical colors red and blackbut bets on broader strips, not very characteristic in its history.

In the design of the shirt of the Italian club stand out the two large staffs in a gradient style and than trying to form an ‘M’ with the effect it has. In the official Milan store, the shirt ranges between 70 and 90 euros.

Bayern Munich and the controversial jacket that he will wear next season



One of the teams that decided to dare change was Bayern Munich, the ‘Bavarians’ decided to change the mythical and characteristic red color of their t-shirts for ethe white tone and some red details.

“The shirt is made in a white base tone decorated with bold deep red sleeves, a nod to the first kit worn by the players in 1965,” the club stated in the presentation.

The daring T-shirt has a value that ranges from 80 and 100 eurodepending on the logos and details on the number chosen.

