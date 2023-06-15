The Federal Court of Appeal presided over by Mario Luigi Torsello has rejected the appeal of the ACR Siena 1904 against the 4 penalty points in the standings and the fine of 1,000 euros imposed by the Federal National Court for a series of violations in management and economic matters . The inhibition of 4 months and 15 days ordered against the president of the club Emiliano Montanari has also been confirmed.