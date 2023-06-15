The Court also confirmed the inhibition of 4 months and 15 days for the president of the club Emiliano Montanari
The Federal Court of Appeal presided over by Mario Luigi Torsello has rejected the appeal of the ACR Siena 1904 against the 4 penalty points in the standings and the fine of 1,000 euros imposed by the Federal National Court for a series of violations in management and economic matters . The inhibition of 4 months and 15 days ordered against the president of the club Emiliano Montanari has also been confirmed.
