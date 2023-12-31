Hardly any other contrast has shaped the political discourse in 2023 as much as that between city and country. But does it even exist? Answers from Hubert Aiwanger, a professor of gender studies – and a cabaret artist.

EOne of the fundamental contrasts of 2023 was: city versus country. He even plays a central role in the new Asterix volume. Gutemine, wife of the chief Majestix, moves from her Gallic village to Lutetia, i.e. Paris, where, according to her urbane brother who lives there, “real life” takes place – “not in the wasteland among wild boars”.

Gutemine is lured to Paris by a shady softie. His cosmopolitan clique is completely enthralled by his “girlfriend from the provinces” and her savoir-vivre: “Herding goats, wading through the mud and marveling at menhirs… You know how to live!”