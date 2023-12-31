After the silent withdrawal of the Chinese company from our market, VIVO Italia could experience a possible rebirth thanks to the X100 Pro model.

What happened to VIVO a few months ago went almost unnoticed and without attracting much attention.

Three years after its debut on the Italian market, the Chinese company has in fact silently decided to reduce its presence.

Now, according to some sources, a new distributor could take the place of the old one withdrawn from the market in Septemberpaving the way for the possible return of VIVO phones to our country, starting with the X100 Pro model. At the moment there is nothing official and public confirmations may still be delayed, but it seems that VIVO Italia is committed to planning its return.

New partners The possible return of VIVO to Italy through a new distributor still remains uncertain At the moment, therefore, the news seems to be spreading, confirmed by anonymous sources linked to the situation, that VIVO is preparing its return to Italy.

Unlike its main markets, in Italy, as in other "secondary" territories for the company, VIVO operates through intermediaries with direct knowledge of the market, who deal with the distribution of the products. Voking Technology & Communication Srl, the distributor that introduced Chinese smartphones to our country for a few years, closed its business in September.

The decision was motivated by the difficulty of sustaining the business without adequate investments, making comparisons with the market shares of Samsung and Apple difficult. Now sources suggest that VIVO has gone looking, aiming to rebuild its presence in Italy with greater strength.

The decision was motivated by the difficulty of sustaining the business without adequate investments, making comparisons with the market shares of Samsung and Apple difficult. Now sources suggest that VIVO has gone looking, aiming to rebuild its presence in Italy with greater strength.

It appears that a new distributor has shown interest and is exploring the possibility of establishing one leaner operational structure.

Therefore, a direct intervention by VIVO through one of its Italian branches is not envisaged, but a new distribution structure of the brand which could start next year. Currently, talks are being held between the company and this alleged, as yet undisclosed, new distributor.

However, it should be taken into consideration that the previous interruption of VIVO's commercial activities made retailers reluctant to commit, compromising the brand's position on the Italian market.