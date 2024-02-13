Atlético Nacional is experiencing a storm after losing the classic against Millonarios on matchday 6 of the League, last Sunday, 0-1, with a goal from Leonardo Castro.

The purslane team is in bad shape and the position of its coach, John Bodmer, He remained at the disposal of the board, as he stated in the press conference after the game.

Action in which Santiago Rojas and Álvaro Montero are expelled. Photo: Jaiver Nieto – EL TIEMPO

During the match, disturbances were reported in the south stand of the Atanasio Girardotwhen fans set the stage chairs on fire.

🇨🇴 Atlético Nacional fans set fire to a grandstand in their stadium after losing the classic against Millonarios pic.twitter.com/UkW26m4Rkl — 🥊 BARRAS DEL MUNDO ⚽🍺 (@Barras_LATAM) February 12, 2024

This Monday the mayor of Medellín, Federico Gutiérrez, condemned the events and announced measures.

“This is not barrismo. This is criminal. Some vandals burned part of the South stands of the Atanasio Girardot Stadium. Once identified, not only will they not enter the stadium again, but they will have to respond for the damages in economic and legal terms” , wrote the mayor on his X account, along with images of how the facilities were left after the burning caused by the fans.

This is not neighborhoodism.

This is criminal.

Some vandals burned part of the South stands of the Atanasio Girardot Stadium.

Once identified, not only will they not re-enter the stadium, but they will also have to respond for the damages in economic and legal terms. pic.twitter.com/p9StOkv88t — Fico Gutiérrez (@FicoGutierrez) February 12, 2024

In images circulating on social networks, the fire is seen in the stands, during the purslanes' match against Millonarios.

What would be the sanction?

The purslane team was exposed to very certain sanctions by the Dimayor Disciplinary Committeewhich punishes bad behavior within the professional championship settings.

Atlético Nacional vs. Millionaires. Photo: Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO

According to what the Disciplinary Code says and the background, National could receive disciplinary measures.

“The clubs will be responsible for the improper conduct of the spectators, in accordance with the degree of guilt that can be established,” clarifies article 84 of the Disciplinary Code.

“Particularly inappropriate conduct is considered to be acts of violence against people or things, the use of flammable objects, the throwing of objects, the display of banners with insulting texts, insulting shouts and invasion of the playing field,” adds the entity.

Fans at Atanasio Girardot. Photo: Medellin's town hall

The Code clarifies that “Improper conduct by spectators that generates disorder before, during or after a match, in the stadiumwill give rise to the sanction of the club consisting of a reprimand or the suspension of the place from one (1) to three (3) dates.” These sanctions can be given totally or partially. That is, there could be a punishment only for the tribune involved.

However, there is another precision of the regulation. “If, as a consequence of the previous conduct, damage is caused to the facilities or people, The sanction will be two (2) to four (4) suspension dates. and a fine of ten (10) to twelve (12) legal monthly minimum wages in force at the time of the violation without prejudice

of the obligation to compensate for the damage caused”.

In any case, it remains to wait for the Disciplinary Committee to meet and evaluate the arbitration report, the testimonies, the images and other evidence to define the application of the sanction.

