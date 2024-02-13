For a long time, Ron DeSantis is one of the most relevant figures in United States politics. Beyond his journey in terms of his management in Florida, not everyone knows the personal side of the governor's life. In addition to his academic career, The president was born in Jacksonville, a city with various attractions.

Thanks to his presidential aspiration, DeSantis managed to be on everyone's lips in the United States. That fact, added to certain policies in Florida, which caused people to talk, caused the president's profile to rise noticeably. Even though he has withdrawn from the Republican race for the presidential race, he remains one of the main figures in that field. Despite this level of knowledge, not everyone knows where he comes from.

What Jacksonville, Florida, the birthplace of Ron DeSantis, is like

Although he spent most of his childhood in the town of Dunedin, also located in the Sunshine State, Florida governor was born in Jacksonville. According to the 2020 census, The city has more than 954,000 inhabitants. Located about 320 kilometers northeast of Tampa by road, the place promotes a series of attractions on its official website dedicated to tourism.

Throughout the entire presentation, the possibilities for tourists in the city revolve around the beaches and the environment that the town has. With about 35 kilometers of virgin beaches and 64 kilometers of natural channels and inlets, nature is always the protagonist. Regarding water specifically, the Intracoastal Waterway and St. Johns River are its most renowned pointswhere you can carry out both relaxing days and water activities of all kinds.

The appeal of Jacksonville, Florida is in its beaches and natural surroundings.

On the other hand, divided by the city center where there are gastronomic and cultural offers such as museums, Jacksonville also has an ecological reserve of 7,533 hectares where nature and history combine. In addition to what has already been mentioned, the website also highlights the symphony orchestra and the contemporary art museum as other qualities of the birthplace of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.